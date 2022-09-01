25-year-old star is waiting for Leeds to come and sign him

Leeds United could reportedly be in for Kai Wagner on transfer deadline day.

The 25-year-old German left-back has shone in his time in the MLS, and reports now claim he’s waiting for a late offer from Leeds.

Jesse Marsch has done an impressive job at Elland Road, and one imagines he’ll continue to use his knowledge of American soccer well.

Wagner looks like he’d be a useful addition to this Leeds squad, particularly following the injury to Junior Firpo.

Leeds first looked at Wagner earlier in the summer and it now seems there is a genuine chance of them stepping up their interest late on this summer.

