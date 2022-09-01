Exclusive: Leeds United confident over potential £45million transfer

Leeds United and Southampton are both pursuing the potential transfer of PSV winger Cody Gakpo on Deadline Day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano says that Leeds were confident about a deal for Gakpo last night, with the highly-rated young Netherlands international possibly set to cost around £45million.

Gakpo looks like he’d be a fine signing for many Premier League clubs, with Romano admitting that he could imagine that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United keeping an eye on him in the future.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it seems Leeds have some optimism about getting a deal done, though it seems Southampton can’t be ruled out either.

“Leeds and Southampton are battling for Cody Gakpo right now. The price will be around £40-45m, Leeds were confident in the night,” Romano said.

“There have also been rumours involving Arsenal and Man United, but they have not made any other moves so far, we will see if they will return to monitor him in the future.”

Leeds lost Raphinha to Barcelona earlier in the summer, so would do well to bring in a replacement like Gakpo in that wide-forward role.