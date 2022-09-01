Leeds United are working on a late deal to sign Marseille striker Bamba Dieng according to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel.

Dieng scored seven league goals for Marseille last term and is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

Leeds are working on a deal to sign Marseille forward Bamba Dieng. Rated as one of most exciting prospects in European football. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) September 1, 2022

Sky Sports are also reporting the same on this Deadline Day – “The news that I’ve got for you this morning is that Leeds are interested in doing a deal for Bamba DIeng. He is a player they have been tracking for a while, and he is a player that could arrive at Leeds today.”

Talks with Dieng are accelerating today after deal for Cody Gakpo broke down last night.