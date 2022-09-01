“Medical later today” – Liverpool suddenly closing in on midfielder transfer

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo reportedly looks to be closing in on a loan transfer to Liverpool.

The Brazilian, formerly of Barcelona, is set to undergo a medical with the Reds later today, according to Gianluca Di Marzio in the tweet below…

Fabrizio Romano adds some details as well, tweeting below that there is a full agreement in place for Arthur, with the final details being discussed…

Liverpool needed to strengthen in midfield, with Arthur looking like a decent option to have as a squad player amid the club’s current injury woes in that department.

Fabinho missed the start of the season, while Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara have also been out of action.

Arthur won’t be seen as the best option by most fans, but someone was urgently needed, so this loan signing is surely better than nothing.

Fabrizio Romano suggested Youri Tielemans could have been ideal for LFC, but it seems they’re not looking for a major investment, with Arthur surely just a stop-gap before a bigger signing next summer.

