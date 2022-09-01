“Medical later today” – Liverpool suddenly closing in on midfielder transfer

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo reportedly looks to be closing in on a loan transfer to Liverpool.

The Brazilian, formerly of Barcelona, is set to undergo a medical with the Reds later today, according to Gianluca Di Marzio in the tweet below…

Fabrizio Romano adds some details as well, tweeting below that there is a full agreement in place for Arthur, with the final details being discussed…

Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus. Full agreement on the salary, work now in progress for medical later today as per @DiMarzio. ???? #LFC Clubs discussing final details in order to get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/XKbwU4nRIN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Liverpool needed to strengthen in midfield, with Arthur looking like a decent option to have as a squad player amid the club’s current injury woes in that department.

Fabinho missed the start of the season, while Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara have also been out of action.

Arthur won’t be seen as the best option by most fans, but someone was urgently needed, so this loan signing is surely better than nothing.

Fabrizio Romano suggested Youri Tielemans could have been ideal for LFC, but it seems they’re not looking for a major investment, with Arthur surely just a stop-gap before a bigger signing next summer.