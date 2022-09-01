Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a surprise transfer Deadline Day deal for former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.

The Brazilian had a tremendous career at the Bernabeu, winning the Champions League five times, whilst also picking up six La Liga title victories and numerous other major honours.

Truly one of the modern greats, Marcelo would be an exciting big-name addition to this struggling Leicester side, which looks in need of a bit of Deadline Day inspiration.

See below as Marti Miras has claimed that a deal is now close for Marcelo to move to the King Power Stadium on a free transfer…

ÚLTIMA HORA DE MARCELO ??? El exjugador del Real Madrid está MUY CERCA de firmar por el Leicester City????????? A falta de pasar reconocimiento médico… Firmaría hasta Junio de 2023. Más información en las próximas horas… pic.twitter.com/nYVi5G768R — Martí Miràs (@Spursito) September 1, 2022

Leicester fans will hope that Marcelo still has it in him to make an impact in the Premier League, with the 34-year-old no longer playing for Madrid as regularly as before in his final year with the club.

Brendan Rodgers has endured a difficult summer, losing Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and Kasper Schmeichel to Nice, with not much in the way of meaningful signings made to strengthen the squad.