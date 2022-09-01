Memphis Depay confirms future following Barcelona-Chelsea talks

Memphis Depay has been on the verge of an exit from Barcelona for the majority of the transfer market, but it has taken until just hours before the transfer deadline for his future to be resolved.

Initially he was linked with a move to Juventus, before a deal fell through last week. In the final 24 hours of the market it then transpired that Chelsea were in talks with Barcelona over the Dutch forward.

However the player himself decided to clarify matters, telling Twitter that he had decided to stay at the club.

I have decided to stay at Barça !

Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. ??? #ViscaBarca — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 1, 2022

He will likely find himself playing second or even third fiddle at Barcelona this season. Robert Lewandowski is a guaranteed starter through the middle of Xavi Hernandez’s system, while on the left side he faces competition from Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. It could well impact on his World Cup too, risking his starting spot with the Netherlands.