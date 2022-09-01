Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target is “one to watch” on Deadline Day, says Fabrizio Romano

It could be worth keeping your eyes on Barcelona forward Memphis Depay on Deadline Day following recent interest from Manchester United, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Depay has been attracting headlines for much of the summer, despite only moving to Barca from Lyon a year ago, with his first year at the Nou Camp proving slightly underwhelming.

Barcelona have made changes to their attack since then, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha adding plenty of competition for places up front and casting doubts over Depay’s future.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Romano names Depay as a player to watch in the coming hours, with the Netherlands international having the option to terminate his contract, and with Man Utd recently considering him as an option.

“So far there have been no new or fresh contacts with Man United, but I think Depay is one to watch until the end because he can end his contract with Barcelona at any time,” Romano explained.

“He was very close to joining Juventus, but I’m not aware of anything advanced over joining Real Sociedad. United have explored the possibility, but that’s all.

“As a free transfer, I think Depay represents a great opportunity, so keep your eyes on this one in the hours ahead.”

United already have quality in attack after the recent signing of Antony, while Erik ten Hag will hope to improve the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Still, Depay could be another useful option, particularly as questions remain over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, or his role in the squad if he does end up staying.