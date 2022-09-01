Video: ‘He surprised me’ – Messi’s old Arthur Melo admission will have Liverpool fans excited

Old Footage of Lionel Messi discussing then new Barcelona signing Arthur Melo may add another layer of intrigue to Liverpool’s impending loan addition.

The 26-year-old Juventus star enjoyed a strong start to life in Catalonia, justifying the legendary Blaugrana man’s comments comparing him to a fellow midfield legend in Xavi Hernández before events went against him.

It’s fair to say that the playmaker’s career has since taken a turn for the worse, though a move to Anfield on a temporary basis could represent the perfect opportunity to remind fans in Turin (and at the Camp Nou) of his great promise.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Barca TV: