Video: Someone on the Newcastle bench spotted throwing bottle at Liverpool staff

Someone on the Newcastle United bench was spotted appearing to throw a bottle at the Liverpool coaching staff at the end of yesterday’s bad-tempered clash at Anfield.

Alexander Isak had given Newcastle the lead in the first half, but Liverpool came back to win the game late on thanks to Fabio Carvalho’s stoppage time winner.

There was controversy about the amount of time added on at the end of the game, and this may have fuelled these ugly scenes on the touchline…

Newcastle bench (one stood up and one sat down hidden in shot) throwing things at a Liverpool staff member. Care to comment @premierleague ? pic.twitter.com/nBtaZHvOGa — John Steed (@Paul49765641) August 31, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

One imagines Newcastle will surely face some action for this, as there can be no excuse for throwing items which could potentially hurt someone on the other side.