Newcastle United have made a deadline day move to sign Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, sources have told Football Insider.

Eddie Howe’s side have enquired about taking Lucas Moura on loan for the rest of the season.

Newcastle recently completed the £63m signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. Isak made his debut against Liverpool last night, scoring on his first Premier League appearance.

The Magpies are also keen on adding a right-back today and are keen on West Ham’s Harrison Ashby.