Newcastle receive interest from Premier League clubs for £25m striker

Posted by

According to The Mail’s Craig Hope, Newcastle striker Chris Wood has been a wanted man on Deadline Day with many Premier League teams enquiring about his services.

Newcastle is reported to have rebuffed any offer as they don’t want to lose any attacking player on deadline day.

The 30-year-old will find it hard to find playing time with the arrival of new signing Alexander Isak and could be interested for a new adventure.

Wood joined Newcastle last season in £25m deal from Burnley, as he helped the Tyneside club survive in relegation battle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.