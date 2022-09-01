According to The Mail’s Craig Hope, Newcastle striker Chris Wood has been a wanted man on Deadline Day with many Premier League teams enquiring about his services.

Newcastle is reported to have rebuffed any offer as they don’t want to lose any attacking player on deadline day.

Newcastle have rejected several enquiries for striker Chris Wood. Watford among them, but also number of PL clubs. Newcastle do not want to lose any attacking personnel this window #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 1, 2022

The 30-year-old will find it hard to find playing time with the arrival of new signing Alexander Isak and could be interested for a new adventure.

Wood joined Newcastle last season in £25m deal from Burnley, as he helped the Tyneside club survive in relegation battle.