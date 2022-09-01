Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani confirms the club is trying to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Deadline Day.

Radrizzani chose Twitter to reply to a fan, confirming Leeds are doing everything to sign Dutch star after agreeing deal with Marseille for Bamba Dieng.

Agreed. Let s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing ??? — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 1, 2022

Southampton are also in race to sign the 23-year-old and both teams face race against time to complete the transfer deal before 11pm.

Jesse Marsch is said to be a big fan of Gakpo, who scored 21 goals last season and already has started the season on fire, bagging 6 times in only 4 league appearances.