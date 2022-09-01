Radrizzani confirms Leeds are trying to sign Cody Gakpo

Posted by

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani confirms the club is trying to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Deadline Day.

Radrizzani chose Twitter to reply to a fan, confirming Leeds are doing everything to sign Dutch star after agreeing deal with Marseille for Bamba Dieng.

Southampton are also in race to sign the 23-year-old and both teams face race against time to complete the transfer deal before 11pm.

Jesse Marsch is said to be a big fan of Gakpo, who scored 21 goals last season and already has started the season on fire, bagging 6 times in only 4 league appearances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.