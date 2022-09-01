Willian’s move to Fulham has been officially completed with the 34-year-old having agreed a contract with Marco Silva’s men.

This comes courtesy of a Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano with the Italian journalist confirming that the former Chelsea star will follow Layvin Kurzawa and Bamba Dieng into Craven Cottage.

Willian has just signed the contract as new Fulham player. Done deal completed — follows Kurzawa and Bamba Dieng who’re joining the club. ????? #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/zOZpXF0dJW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

It completes a busy end to the summer transfer window for the seventh-placed Premier League outfit with the club having recruited cover for the injured Harry Wilson.

Although beyond his best years in the English capital, the former Gunners forward arrives with a wealth of experience from his time spent with two of the most prominent outfits in London.

Bamba Dieng will likewise offer Silva a further option to rotate – supplying cover for imperious Aleksandar Mitrovic who has already bagged five goals in as many top-flight games this term.

Following a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, the Whites will be hoping their latest additions to the squad – including two-time league winner Willian – can help them challenge around the middle of the Premier League table.