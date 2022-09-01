Leeds suddenly exit negotiations for eight-goal striker – now set to join Ligue 1 rivals, Romano says

Leeds United are set to miss out on a move for Bamba Dieng after deciding to pull out of negotiations for the Marseille forward, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter.

The West Yorkshire-based outfit had been poised to add some much-needed attacking reinforcements to the squad on deadline day, though would appear set to finish the summer window with Luis Sinisterra their only addition to the forward department.

Leeds have decided tovleave the negotiations for Bamba Dieng. Now deal is OFF — Dieng goes to OGC Nice! ??? #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

This news comes after David Ornstein at The Athletic posited on Twitter that the Senegalese international – who amassed seven goals in 25 league appearances last term – was sat at a crossroads over his future in club football with a move to Nice now all but decided.

? Bamba Dieng remains at a private jet terminal in France with an aircraft on standby – 22yo forward still deciding whether to proceed with a move from Marseille to Leeds or accept a rival offer from OGN Nice @TheAthleticUK #LUFC #OGCNice #OM #DeadlineDay https://t.co/39MtVTjS20 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

With Rodrigo excelling up top with five goal contributions in the club’s opening six games (across all competitions) and the English top-flight outfit’s Colombian signing also appearing to have adjusted well to life in England (three goal contributions in five games), it’s possible that Jesse Marsch won’t see this as a disaster.

Of course, it’s difficult to ignore the reality that it will leave Leeds light up top – a fact that will have some bite to it should injuries come calling down the line.