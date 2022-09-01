Liverpool appear to have answered their fans’ wishes for a new central midfielder as Arthur Melo has landed in Merseyside ahead of an impending loan move away from Juventus.

An update from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter confirms that the 26-year-old is now ‘undergoing medical tests’ after responding positively to a call from Jurgen Klopp.

Understand Arthur Melo’s currently undergoing medical tests as new Liverpool player. ??? #LFC #DeadlineDay Loan deal from Juventus, set to be signed. pic.twitter.com/BT9Fse1EUK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

The Reds moved quickly to seal cover in the middle of the park after Jordan Henderson added to the club’s injury woes with the German tactician confirming yet another hamstring concern suffered by the skipper during a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

READ MORE: BBC journalist confirms FA now investigating post-Liverpool v Newcastle projectile incident

It’s a potential signing that has already divided vocal supporters online with some unconvinced by the former Blaugrana man who has enjoyed limited success following a big-money move to Serie A.

Able to offer both technical flair and positional versatility, the hope is that Klopp and his coaching staff can revitalise the playmaker’s career whilst simultaneously adding some much-needed bite to the midfield that has been sorely lacking throughout Thiago Alcantara’s absence.

If all goes to plan, there’s a level of confidence at the club that Melo will be available for action as early as the upcoming visit to Goodison Park at the weekend.