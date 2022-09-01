Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells reporter ‘I’m back’ after arriving in London

With just minutes remaining in the transfer window, neither Chelsea nor Barcelona have announced anything related to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That is despite the fact the two have supposedly been in negotiations for the Gabonese forward for the past two weeks. Aubameyang made a significant impact for Barcelona during the second half of last season, scoring 14 goals after leaving Arsenal on a free.

However the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona’s desire for quick income and Chelsea’s lack of a reliable number nine have all contributed to make him a logical transfer between the two.

On Thursday evening ahead of the closure of the market, Aubameyang arrived back in London with many taking this to mean that he would be joining Chelsea. Speaking to a SkySports reporter, he confirmed that he was back in the Premier League.

? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving for his Chelsea medical "I'm back." ? pic.twitter.com/G1tluwAMXw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

The deal should theoretically be completed and Aubameyang seems to be of the opinion that his move is happening. However with time running out, all three parties may be getting itchy.