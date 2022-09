According to Football Insider, West Ham have agreed a deadline day deal to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton.

The move comes after news that Craig Dawson is set to leave West Ham before 11pm deadline tonight.

Bednarek is now set to undergo medical and sign new contract with London club.

The Poland international lost his place in the starting line-up at Southampton after the signing of Bella-Kotchap, who has started all Premier League games so far since his move from Vfl Bochum.