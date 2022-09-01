West Ham set for surprise swap deal which involves Craig Dawson

West Ham have reportedly asked Wolves about signing Belgium international midfielder Leander Dendoncker as part of the Craig Dawson deal.

The Hammers are hoping for a busy end to the summer, with Dendoncker being eyed up after the recent marquee signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

Other big names like Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd have also joined West Ham this summer, and now they could try using Dawson in an exchange deal with Wolves.

This could be smart business if West Ham pull it off, though there are only a few hours remaining until the transfer deadline this evening.

West Ham fans will hope Dendoncker can become the latest member of this ever-improving squad that Moyes has to work with.

It’s not been the best start to the season on the pitch, so further changes look necessary for the east Londoners.