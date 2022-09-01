Burton Albion defender Williams Kokolo charged with three counts of rape

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Williams Kokolo of League One side Burton Albion has been charged with three counts of rape, according to reports.

The 22-year-old defender appeared in court earlier this week and has been granted bail until a Crown Court hearing later this month.

All three offences are alleged to have been committed in the Birmingham area on the same day – February 13 earlier this year.

A statement released by Burton read: “Burton Albion is fully aware of the charges that have been made against one of our players and the club has spoken to the player and his legal representatives.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea targeting £130m-rated forward, but transfer may have to wait until January
“Medical done” – Arsenal star has completed move to Premier League club, says journalist
Arsenal star to terminate his contract and agree surprise free transfer on Deadline Day

“As this is an ongoing legal process, the club is unable to make any further comment until legal proceedings are concluded.”

Kokolo has previously played for Middlesbrough and Sunderland, and came through the academy at Monaco.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.