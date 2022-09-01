Williams Kokolo of League One side Burton Albion has been charged with three counts of rape, according to reports.

The 22-year-old defender appeared in court earlier this week and has been granted bail until a Crown Court hearing later this month.

All three offences are alleged to have been committed in the Birmingham area on the same day – February 13 earlier this year.

A statement released by Burton read: “Burton Albion is fully aware of the charges that have been made against one of our players and the club has spoken to the player and his legal representatives.

“As this is an ongoing legal process, the club is unable to make any further comment until legal proceedings are concluded.”

Kokolo has previously played for Middlesbrough and Sunderland, and came through the academy at Monaco.