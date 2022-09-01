Fabrizio Romano names the player who would be “fantastic signing for Liverpool” to solve major issue on Deadline Day

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on one big name who could still be one worth watching on Deadline Day.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano responded to claims that there had been a mystery bidder for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Romano says he hasn’t heard anything about an offer coming in for the Belgium international, but he feels it could be one to watch, with Arsenal having months to firm up their interest, but without doing so yet.

The Italian reporter added that he felt Tielemans could be ideal for Liverpool at the moment, with the Reds in need of more options in midfield, and with the Foxes ace in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, so potentially available for a very reasonable price.

“Another big saga that has dragged on all summer, and there’s been speculation over a mystery club making a late bid for Youri Tielemans, so what’s really going on?” Romano wrote.

“I have no confirmations on mysterious offers so far. Tielemans’ situation remains to be monitored, Arsenal have had three months to make a proposal… and it is now up to them.

“Personally, I think he would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, the right player in the right place. Not a bad price either due to his contract situation, but let’s see.”

? EXCLUSIVE ? As we reach #DeadlineDay, Erik ten Hag is increasingly confident over Cristiano Ronaldo. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 1, 2022

Tielemans has shone during his time at Leicester and is surely good enough to earn himself a big six move.

Liverpool would do well to consider the 25-year-old, with the Merseyside giants never really replacing Georginio Wijnaldum when he left last summer, while injuries have been a major issue for the team at the start of this season.