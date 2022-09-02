Hans Vanaken admits he wanted to join West Ham United this summer, but the move didn’t materialize.

Moyes is reported to be a big admirer of Belgian playmaker and both clubs were in discussion about a possible move for the 30-year-old.

“It was difficult. There was a concrete offer from West Ham,” says the two-time Belgian Footballer of the Year. Vanaken penned a new five-year deal with Club Brugge this week.

“(Missing out on a move) is a mixed feeling. Club Brugge have twice declined bids from West Ham and asked for more. My position has always been that the three parties should find an agreement. That became more difficult by the day. West Ham decided not to continue.

“We have chosen to sign up here. And I’m happy about that, because saying goodbye would have been hard too.” -finished Vanaken.