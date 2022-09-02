Chelsea, Barcelona, Rangers and Man City in line to receive FFP punishments after UEFA announcement

It was never completely clear who was going to be impacted by the financial fair play rules, as UEFA were never going to shoot themselves in the foot and ban clubs from the UCL if it meant their own profits could be affected.

It eventually led to a few lower-profile clubs being hit with sanctions or banned from European competition, but the biggest clubs simply received fines or reduced squad size limits and it’s not changed a thing.

A report from 90min has indicated that action may now be taken against several clubs, with UEFA handed out some sanctions to several Euro giants, while clubs like Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona and Rangers have all been placed on a “watchlist” which will see punishments handed out next season if they don’t get their act together.

Unfortunately it appears that the actions taken against them simply will be fines again, so it’s really not doing anything to make the game more even or forcing teams to live within their means, it’s really just another money-making exercise with limited threat to most sides.