Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join surprise European club before deal fell through

Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably this summer’s biggest transfer saga.

Although the five-time Ballon d’Or ended up staying with Manchester United, according to recent reports, he came within touching distance of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

That’s according to a recent report from Ajansspor (as relayed by ESPN), who claims the 37-year-old agreed ‘in principle’ to team up with compatriot Jorge Jesus at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

? Ajansspor Özel ? ? Fenerbahçe y?l?n de?il, asr?n transfer bombas?n? patlatmak üzere. ? Fenerbahçe, Cristiano Ronaldo’yu renklerine ba?lamak için tüm olanaklar?n? seferber etti. Bize ula?an bilgilere göre iki taraf prensipte anla?t?. pic.twitter.com/EIdghjuaMH — Ajansspor (@ajansspor) September 1, 2022

Despite the move failing to materialise, assuming these reports are accurate, it really does go to show just how desperate how the Portuguese superstar is to leave Old Trafford.

However, with 12 months still remaining on his contract, Ronaldo, who has so far played a bit part substitute’s role for new boss Erik ten Hag, looks destined to see out the remainder of his deal before finally moving on, either in January or next summer.

After the summer transfer window slammed shut on Thursday night, unfortunately for Ronaldo, his next destination is now a saga for another day.