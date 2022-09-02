PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo decided to remain at his boyhood club after rejecting multiple offers this transfer window.

The 23-year-old was subject to a Leeds United move in the last hours of Deadline Day but decided to stay at PSV instead.

Gakpo was a highly coveted man this summer after impressing last season in Eredivisie, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

“[Manchester] United reported at the start of the window, but quietly,” said Gakpo. “We were kind of waiting for that.

“Then it comes closer and closer and the signals become more positive. Then you think: OK, it could fall that way. Eventually that option faded a bit, only last week.

Gakpo didn’t want to rush for his next move and instead decided to stay at PSV for another season.

“Until last week I thought I would go to [Manchester] United and then I have to choose another club in a week.

“Then it’s not nice for PSV and not for myself either, because it all felt rushed.

“So then I said ‘what is the right thing to do?’ Sure I feel at home here in my own city, I think everyone knows how I feel.

“But of course we have to consider other things, and I just had to look at all the options and I did that. Eventually PSV came with the right offer and then in the end I know it’s the right choice for me.” – finished Gakpo for official YouTube channel.