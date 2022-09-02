Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day round-up special, including Bamba Dieng, Dan James and much more

Well guys, yesterday was the final day in this summer’s transfer window and what a few months it has been!

In this piece, I am going to round up every deal that took place in what was another fun-filled and dramatic 24 hours, but first, I want to thank everyone who has followed my reports throughout this window, especially you guys here on CaughtOffside!

So, let’s get to it… Here we go…

AC Milan

AC Milan signed Sergino Dest from Barcelona on loan but have a €20m option to buy and also brought in Aster Vranckx in from Wolfsburg on loan – also with an option to buy.

Ajax

Florian Grillitsch joined on a free transfer after his contract with Hoffenheim ended earlier in the summer.

Arsenal

Arsenal were pushing until really late last night to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Unfortunately, an agreement could not be reached in time.

Ainsley Maitland Niles left the club and joined Southampton on loan with an option to buy.

Miguel Azeez also left on loan and joined Spanish second division side Ibiza for the season.

AS Roma

After his tranfer to Fulham collapsed on Wednesday, Justin Kluivert was facing a race against time to secure a move. He was able to join Valencia on loan with a €15m option to buy.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa signed Jan Bednarek from Southampton.

Arsenal tried really hard for Douglas Luiz but a deal could not be reached in time but Leander Dendoncker did complete a switch from Wolves.

Barcelona

Yesterday was a very busy day for Barcelona. Multiple deals were completed – both incomings and outgoings.

Martin Braithwaite departed on a free transfer and signed a three-year deal with Espanyol.

Full-back Sergino Dest joined AC Milan on loan with a €20m option to buy also included.

Pierre–Emerick Aubameyang completed his transfer to Chelsea in a €14m deal with Marcos Alonso moving the other way.

Elsewhere, after departing Arsenal, Hector Bellerin arrived on a free transfer and penned a one-year deal.

Abde signed a new contract until 2026 which includes a new release clause worth €200m. He also joined Osasuna on a season-long loan.

And lastly, Memphis Depay announced he was staying with the club despite having the option to terminate his contract. He was heavily linked with Chelsea but a move was never close.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Billy Gilmour moved from Chelsea on a permanent deal.

Chelsea

Chelsea, along with Barcelona, were one of the busiest teams yesterday.

Denis Zakaria joined from Juventus on loan with a €30m option to buy.

The saga with Pierre–Emerick Aubameyang also ended yesterday. The Gabonese striker completed his move in a deal worth €14m on a two year deal plus option for one more.

Marcos Alonso moved the other way after terminating his contract.

In terms of outgoings, the Blues were just as busy.

Midfielder Kenedy left and joined Valladolid, Billy Gilmour agreed to move to Brighton and Hove Albion – both permanent deals, and Ethan Ampadu moved to Spezia on loan.

Everton

Andre Gomes joined Lille on loan but Idrissa Gueye returned from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

The Toffees also tried to sign Joao Pedro from Watford but despite offering £25m plus £5m in add-ons the Brazilian will stay in the Championship after Watford rejected the proposal.

Fulham

Despite being heavily linked with Spurs, Dan James joined Fulham from Leeds United and Layvin Kurzawa from PSG on season-long loan deals. The Cottagers also completed a late deal to bring in Carlos Vinicius from Benfica for just under £5m, as well as brought Willian back to the Premier League on a one-year deal.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga moved the other way and joined Girona.

Juventus

Arthur Melo joined Liverpool on a season-long loan with option to buy.

Leeds United

Leeds United managed to get Willy Gnoto’s work permit sorted in time. He joined from FC Zurich.

Elsewhere, Dan James left and joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

The biggest story of the day included Bamba Dieng. Leeds United were so close to signing him before Nice hijacked the deal but then the striker failed his medical so now he has to stay with Marseille. Incredible.

Liverpool

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo from Juventus on a one-year loan and even though both clubs denied there was an option to buy included, Juventus’ official statement confirmed that the deal included an optional €37.5m fee.

Manchester City

Sam Edozie and Juan Larios both left and joined Southampton.

Manchester United

Winger Tahith Chong joined Birmingham City and James Garner completed his switch to Everton – both on permanent deals.

Martin Dubravka’s move from Newcastle United includes a £2m loan fee plus £6m option to buy *if* he starts a certain number of games.

And of course, despite a summer of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford.

Marseille

Bamba Dieng was the story of the day yesterday – really remarkable!

He was so close to joining Leeds United before Nice hijacked the deal. Despite agreeing to join his French rivals, the striker then failed his medical which then left him with no choice but to stay with Marseille. Crazy!

Nottingham Forest

By far, the busiest team in the whole summer window. Nottingham Forest have signed 21 new players in total!

The Reds completed a deal worth around £6m for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, as well as signed Willy Boly from Wolves on a permanent deal.

The club’s last deal to be completed was a loan move for Loic Bade (with option to buy) from Stade Rennes but Michy Batshuayi’s proposed switch from Chelsea fell through because documents were not sent in time.

PSG

Julian Draxler joined Benfica on loan, Layvin Kurzawa joined Fulham on loan but Idrissa Gueye returned to Everton on a two-year deal.

Elsewhere, Abdou Diallo joined RB Leipzig on loan with a €25m option to buy also included.

RB Leipzig

Ilaix Moriba joined Valencia on loan with PSG’s Abdou Diallo moving the other way on loan but with a €25m option to buy also included in the deal.

Also, despite being heavily linked, Liverpool were unable to sell Konrad Laimer.

Southampton

Duje Caleta-Car signed from Marseille, Sam Edozie and Juan Larios joined from Man City but Jan Bednarek moved to Aston Villa – all permanent deals.

Ainsley Maitland Niles left Arsenal and joined on loan including an option to buy.

Although they really wanted him, Southampton were unable to reach an agreement for PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

Watford

Everton offered £25m plus £5m in add-ons to sign Joao Pedro but the proposal was rejected. The Hornets have absolutely no intention to sell the 20-year-old.

Wolves

Leander Dendoncker moved to Aston Villa and Willy Boly joined Nottingham Forest.

