Jamie Carragher spotted snatching fans’ phone after being heckled by Forest supporters

Former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher is never too far away from controversy.

The ex-Red, who found himself in hot water after spitting from his car window at a young girl in 2018, somehow managed to keep his job, but following recent reports of another incident, Sky Sports may be forced to take action.

Carragher, 44, was recently caught on camera snatching a mobile phone from a fan while making his way through a crowd of Nottingham Forest supporters following the Reds’ two-nil defeat against Spurs last weekend.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claims the 44-year-old was being heckled by a large gathering of home supporters with one eye-witness source saying: “He was getting a lot of stick when he was coming down the stairs and then he stopped and grabbed some lad’s phone. He seemed pretty riled up by it all – at one point I thought he was going to properly kick off.”

Today, Carragher pour cold water on the incident.

“I was being escorted from one part of The City Ground to another, past some vocal fans with plenty of heckling,” the pundit said.

“For me, no harm was intended from either side.”