Journalist Dean Jones believes Miguel Almiron could soon be sold by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

The Paraguayan international has enjoyed a good start of the season with Newcastle, even scoring against Manchester City last week.

But the journalist thinks Almiron could soon be replaced by an upgrade in his position.

Jones said: “Him and Saint-Maximin, a little while back, like you just said, [were] done. Like, Eddie Howe, they didn’t fit into his style.

“They were going to be replaced in this setup.

“That might still be the case with Almirón. Obviously scored, just about, [against Manchester City].

“But with the type of forwards that Newcastle are signing at the moment, you do have to question whether he’s going to still fit in.” – finished Dean Jones for This is Futbol.