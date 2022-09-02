Leeds United accused of poor conduct as transfer goes through on deadline day

For all the talk about how much power the players hold in the modern game, there are plenty of examples where clubs just freeze a player out and attempt to force them out of the door.

If the player is under contract then there’s a decision to be made – sure they could just collect a wage, but it could also kill their career and hamper any earnings further down the line.

Dan James made a switch to Fulham on deadline day from Leeds, and it’s been reported that Leeds have let themselves down by treating him poorly in an attempt to force him out of the club.

It is just a loan move to Fulham so it could also be an awkward situation if he has to return to Elland road, but it’s hard to argue that he’ll be a big miss for Leeds after failing to impress on a consistent basis after his transfer from Manchester United.

It’s said that James was more than happy to stay at the club and fight for his place so it was Leeds who wanted him to go – time will tell if they’ve made the right decision.