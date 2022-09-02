Pundit Frank McAvennie is not happy with Declan Rice’s performances so far this season for West Ham United.

The Hammers have started the season slowly, losing the first three matches before winning at Aston Villa, then drawing with Tottenham in midweek.

McAvennie thinks West Ham skipper should improve his performances if he wants to secure a spot in the starting line-up with arrival of Lucas Paqueta for a record fee.

“He’ll be pushing Declan [Rice] and [Tomas] Soucek I’d imagine,” he told West Ham Zone.

“The point is with Declan, Declan is a wonderful talent but he’s not kicked a ball. He’s our talisman in there now and he’s not taken over from Noble with the captaincy in terms of getting the team galvanised that’s for sure.

“He’s his own man, but he’s only a boy. He’ll be looking at his own game rather than the team, so there’s something not right in there. He’s not played well, for a boy of his young age. I don’t know what it is, because it’s a shame to see Declan. He’s up there and right now, he’s only down there. He’s not reached any heights at the moment so I’m looking for Declan to step up.

“And if he does it the people round about him will too, that’s what a captain does.

“So someone coming into midfield and pushing Soucek might be just the thing that we need. We talk about it every week but when there’s competition for places it’s incredible how much a player steps up to the mark. Even in training.

“If Declan Rice doesn’t step up to the mark I don’t think David Moyes would have any problems leaving him out. Knowing David the way I do, I wouldn’t think. If you’re not playing well you’re out. I know he’s the captain but you don’t have to [keep playing him].” – finished MvAvennie.