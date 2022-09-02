Newcastle United chairman intervention shows transfer policy going forward

You can’t make a direct comparison between Newcastle and Man City simply because we’re in a different era of football now, but the early signs suggest the Magpies are going for a longer-term approach.

City’s ambition was clear – they simply threw money around at anyone and everyone who would help them earn UCL football, after that they were able to attract some bigger names and players stuck around for years and then they started to build a solid foundation.

Newcastle’s marquee signing this summer was Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, but recent reports have given us an interesting insight into their model.

It’s suggested that he was a target earlier in the summer but the asking price was simply too much – something that they’ll find every time an offer goes in for a player as other clubs see £ signs when they come calling.

That stance changed as the window went on and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan decided he wanted to do something big and sanctioned the huge transfer fee, and it’s likely that this is what we’ll see going forward – attempts to build a strong base, but with one or two big signings each summer to help the club grow.

It also sounds like the club won’t push for the biggest names currently, but more for players like Isak who have the potential to grow and be world-class, and it’s probably going to be more successful in the long run for them.