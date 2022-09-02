(Photo) Chelsea unveil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new squad number

Chelsea experienced a very busy Deadline Day.

The Blues, overseen by new billionaire owner Todd Boehly, signed two big-name players in Denis Zakaria from Juventus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, as well as bid farewell to the likes of Marcos Alonso, who traded places at the Nou Camp.

Given his previous connection to Arsenal, Aubameyang’s move back to London from La Liga was the day’s most high-profile deal.

Now, following the Gabonese striker’s return to the country’s capital, Chelsea have confirmed that the 33-year-old will take on the number nine shirt – a clear sign of the important role the former Gunners’ captain is going to be expected to play at Stamford Bridge.

