Terry Gibson admits he was surprised Newcastle paid £60m for Sweden international Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old became Newcastle’s most expensive signing ever after his move from Real Sociedad.

It took Isak only 38 minutes to open his Premier League account when he scored at Anfield against Liverpool to put his team ahead before losing the match in the last minute of the game.

“(The fee is) mind blowing. Last season, you could probably say he was the fifth, sixth, seventh most important player at Sociedad,” says Gibson for El Tel and Jon’s La Liga Weekly Podcast.

“You could argue that (former Crystal Palace flop Alexander) Sorloth did better than him when he came in. His goal ratio was slightly better. and there were a few games when Sorloth was picked ahead of Isak.”

“He’s a talented footballer,” Gibson adds. “I’ve seen a lot of him in La Liga and in international football as well. Last season, was it a one off? 16 and 17 goals in the previous seasons, and then six last season, of which only three were from open play. And he played in quite an attacking team!

“I’m not slaughtering him (but) I think he’s got some way to go. I can see his obvious attributes would be appealing to clubs. But I just think £60 million… what does that make (Sociedad captain and talisman Mike) Oyarzabal now?”