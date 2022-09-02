Steven Gerrard admits worry for Aston Villa job

Even though the new 2022-23 season is just five games in, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has already admitted that he is worried about his future at the club.

Although the Villians have not been thrashed at any point during their first five games, they have still lost four and consequently now sit 19th in the Premier League table on just three points.

Following his side’s latest 2-1 defeat against league leaders Arsenal, when asked if he has any concerns about his managerial future, Gerrard said: “Of course I [worry about my future], I’m really honest and self-critical.

“I’ll do my job to the best I can do, I’ll step forward, I’ll take the responsibility in the best way I can. But if I stood here and said to you that I wasn’t concerned, I think you’d look at me as if I was from a different planet.”