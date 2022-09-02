Tottenham Hotspur defender in line for surprise England recall

Despite not featuring for England for nearly two years, Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is back in with a chance of representing the Three Lions.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims that ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures, the former Sporting Lisbon star is back on Gareth Southgate’s list of considered players.

Games against Italy and Germany will be England’s final two matches before the squad set off for Qatar in November for this winter’s World Cup 2022.

Dier, 28, was not included in Southgate’s plans for England’s Three Lions’ Nations League squad but that could all be set to change following the defender’s impressive start to the new 2022-23 season.

The 28-year-old has played a key role for Antonio Conte during Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive opening five-game domestic run.

Featuring regularly at the heart of the Italian’s backline, Dier’s performances have ensured the Lilywhites are just one of three teams to remain unbeaten.

Should Southgate follow up and confirm his consideration to recall Dier, the Tottenham Hotspur number 15 will add to his 45 senior international caps.