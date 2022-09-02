(Video) “He’ll score goals” – Former Liverpool star backs new Chelsea signing to be a success

Thursday’s transfer Deadline Day saw a host of deals completed and arguably the biggest in terms of profile was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move from Barcelona to Chelsea.

After allowing Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan and Timo Werner to re-join RB Leipzig, it was no secret – Chelsea were in desperate need of a new talisman, and despite it being touch and go as the window ticked down, the Blues, led by new owner Todd Boehly, finally bagged their man.

Even though the Gabonese forward is Arsenal’s former captain, after penning a two-year deal, Aubameyang was clearly excited by the opportunity to return to London and the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about the 33-year-old’s recent switch, former Liverpool player Stan Collymore said: “A lot of the arguments and punditry has been around his age, but he’ll score goals. You stick the ball in front of him and he will score goals.

“He will love living the high-life in London, so from that perspective, there are no problems. What are the downsides?

“The upside is that he’ll score goals, he’s a fit lad. I don’t worry about his physical shape. He’s worked with [Thomas] Tuchel before of course, so he knows the manager very well.

“[…] The negative isn’t his age, other than he’s not going to be hanging around for more than likely 12 months, 18 months, two years maximum, and that’s okay because Chelsea have the resources and they have the scouting network to go and pop another £80m – £90m on a striker down the line, if they want to.”