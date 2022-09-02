(Video) “Need to move forward” – Pundit says five-time UCL winner must leave Man United

Despite the speculation, this summer’s transfer window failed to deliver Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away from Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar is understood to have become unhappy following the Red Devils’ failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League, and although eager to move to a club still competing in the illustrious competition, the five-time winner of the competition, failed to see a move materialise, leaving him with no choice but to stay on at Old Trafford.

However, playing nothing more than a bit-part role for new boss Erik ten Hag, pundit and former Liverpool player Stan Collymore thinks Ronaldo, who has so far been pictured on United’s substitute’s bench, must move on, for everyone’s benefit.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Collymore, when asked for his thoughts on the strange situation Ronaldo finds himself in, said: “I watched the Leicester game and how many times did they pan to Cristiano Ronaldo?

“It’s pretty much like every manager that has managed Manchester United in recent years having to sit there at two or three-nil down at Old Trafford and the camera keeps panning to Sir Alex Ferguson.

“People will say ‘well, does that really make a difference?’ – yes it does because it constantly brings the narratives back to a former great, a current great, a legend […] Manchester United need to move forward.

“[…] In terms of where Manchester United need to be, it needs to be without Cristiano Ronaldo.”