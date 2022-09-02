(Video) “One of the very best” – Stan Collymore heaps praise on ‘top-class’ Man United star

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has not been shy in praising Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The 24-year-old South American, who was signed from Ajax earlier in the summer for around £50m, has already been a massive hit among the United faithful.

However, it isn’t just those associated with the Red Devils that can appreciate the Argentine’s talent – Collymore is also a big fan.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day round-up special, including Bamba Dieng, Dan James and much more

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, when asked how high Martinez could rank among the Premier League’s best defenders, Collymore said: “One of the very best.

“[…] He is going to have perhaps more people attacking him than at Old Trafford than for example Virgil Van Dijk at Anfield, or the likes of Cancelo, John Stones and co. at the Etihad.

“[…] But from everything I have seen from him so far, he has every single attribute of a top-class defender.”