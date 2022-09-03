26-year-old Man United attacker ruled out of Arsenal clash

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is set to miss his team’s Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday.

Martial, 26, is understood to have picked up an Achilles injury during the second half of United’s match against Liverpool last month.

Having missed his side’s next two games, the Frenchman’s frustrations are set to continue after manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the 26-year-old will also not be able to feature against Arsenal on Sunday.

“It’s difficult to say when I talk about Luke Shaw and Aaron but Anthony Martial will not be available for Sunday,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday, as quoted by MEN.

“I cannot tell (when Martial will be back) at this moment.”

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter at Old Trafford later this weekend, Martial’s absence will come as a blow, and even though Arsenal have a lot of injury problems themselves, United’s need for a regular number nine has been well documented.

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to start a game with Marcus Rashford asked to act as a central striker – a position the Englishman has seldom excelled in.

Given the magnitude of Sunday’s match, which will see the Red Devils host Mikel Arteta’s league leaders, it is very possible that ten Hag will award Ronaldo with his first start of the season and either throw new signing Antony straight into the action, or stick with Jadon Sancho and Rashford on the wings.