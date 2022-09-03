‘Aggressive’ star says he was about to join West Ham on Deadline Day, then he rejected them

Former Southampton defender Jan Bednarek completed a Deadline Day move to Aston Villa, however, according to the player himself, he came within touching distance of joining David Moyes’ West Ham United.

The 26-year-old Polish defender, who had been with the Saints since 2017, completed a loan switch to Villa earlier in the week.

Expected to play a key role for Steven Gerrard, who desperately needs to shore up his back line, Bednarek has joined on a season-long loan.

However, speaking just after he completed his switch to Villa Park, the Poland international, who has been referred to as an ‘aggressive defender’ by pundits in the past, said: “It was an emotional day.

“One minute I am going to West Ham, another minute Villa. There were a lot of conversations with Southampton and all the managers. I ended up at Villa and I’m really happy with the decision. It was a good decision.

“It wasn’t easy because if you have another option you have to take the decision like an adult and this is real life. It was a tough problem but a good problem.

“I’m really happy I have these issues in my life, that I have to choose between two Premier League teams.”