Amadou Onana calls out VAR officials after Virgil van Dijk avoids red card

Amadou Onana was on the end of a horrific challenge from Liverpool defender Virgil dan Dijk, which was only deemed a yellow card by the officials.

Onana was making his first appearance in a Merseyside Derby for Everton, and he was unfortunately on the end of a typical tackle in a fixture as intense as this one.

Van Dijk appeared to have studded Onana in the shin, with very little attempt to play the ball.

Onana, shortly after the game finished, uploaded a picture of the incident on his Instagram, calling out VAR for the lack of a red card, as seen in the tweet below.

Everton fans will certainly feel hard done by, with the incident occurring towards the end of the game when the Toffees were starting to apply the pressure on Liverpool.

