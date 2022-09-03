Arsenal could make a move for Danilo in January after missing out on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

With Mohamed Elneny suffering an injury towards the end of the transfer window, signing a new midfielder may have been a late priority for Arsenal this summer.

However, as the window slammed shut, Arsenal failed to bring in a new midfielder, but they did make a late attempt to sign Aston Villa midfielder Luiz.

That’s according to the Express, who claim that Arsenal made three bids for the Brazilian, with the final offer totalling £25m.

Now, according to the report, Arsenal could switch their attention to another Brazilian in Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

Arsenal did show an interest in Danilo this summer, but Palmeiras weren’t interested in selling him late in the transfer window.

With more time to find a replacement, the Brazilian club may be keen to sell Danilo if the price is right in January.

At just 21 years old, Danilo is a regular in the Palmeiras side, and with Mikel Arteta heavily focusing his recruitment on younger, up-and-coming players in recent years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them firm up their interest in the midfielder during the next transfer window.