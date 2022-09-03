Aston Villa denied perfectly good goal after Philippe Coutinho adjudged to be offside

Philippe Coutinho was denied a perfectly good goal for Aston Villa against Manchester City.

Villa equalised through Leon Bailey after Erling Haaland gave Manchester City the lead.

They just robbed coutinho of a wonder goal? city cheating again pic.twitter.com/eI1E3eEHlB — . (@Lfc__HR) September 3, 2022

Shortly after their equaliser, Villa were denied a perfectly good goal, as seen in the picture below.

? – Coutinho scored a wonderful goal but there was a flag for offside which later on turned out to be NOT OFFSIDE! pic.twitter.com/koRk1Yuo9r — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) September 3, 2022

The assistant referee flagged for offside, despite usually being advised to delay their flag until VAR is able to take a look at the incident.