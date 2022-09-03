Chelsea handed January boost in pursuit of £43m defensive midfielder

According to reports, Chelsea tried and failed, in a late Deadline Day offer for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Blues made a late £43m (€50m) offer for the young Mexican (ESPN) but following several high-profile departures, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony, who both joined Manchester United, Ajax were understandably eager to prevent any more departures in the same window so rejected Chelsea’s generous offer.

However, even though Todd Boehly’s Blues were unsuccessful in their attempts to bring the Alvarez to England’s capital, according to a recent report from De Telegraaf (via ESPN), if they return with a good offer in January, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder will be allowed to seal his dream move to the Premier League.

Although Chelsea and their fans will be disappointed after missing out on the industrious Mexican earlier this week, it is very possible that the club will try their luck again in a few months’ time.

In the meantime, manager Thomas Tuchel must rely on the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher to act as defensively-minded midfielders.