Chelsea defender Reece James is edging closer to signing a new six-year deal at the club.

After emerging through the Chelsea academy, James has quickly become one of the best right-backs in Europe. A regular for both club and country, his defensive solidity as well as his attacking threat have made him a key player for Chelsea.

Often utilised in a right centre-back role as well as at wing-back, his versatility has been key for Thomas Tuchel, especially before the arrival of Wesley Fofana in defence.

Now, according to journalist Matt Law, James is set to sign a new six-year deal with the option of a further year.

Armando Broja recently signed a new deal and with James set to follow, Chelsea are clearly looking to build a team for the future.

James will now be focusing on not only helping Chelsea succeed in the Premier League this season, but hopefully cementing his place in Gareth Southgate’s England side.

There’s no doubt that James will be called up to the World Cup squad in the winter, but with competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold, James will be desperate to become first choice heading into the tournament in November.