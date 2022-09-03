Declan Rice sends controversial tweet calling out VAR decision

West Ham were denied an equaliser late in their game against Chelsea, with VAR ruling out Maxwel Cornet’s goal for a foul on Edouard Mendy.

West Ham fans will undoubtedly be frustrated after their late goal was ruled out for a foul on Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy. The decision was certainly controversial, with Jarrod Bowen adjudged to have made a foul before the goal.

Declan Rice has hit back at the officials, as seen in his tweet below.

That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles ? — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 3, 2022

Unfortunately, in the modern era, Rice may face some backlash from the FA, who often punish players and managers for criticising officials.