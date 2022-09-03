Declan Rice sends controversial tweet calling out VAR decision

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham were denied an equaliser late in their game against Chelsea, with VAR ruling out Maxwel Cornet’s goal for a foul on Edouard Mendy.

West Ham fans will undoubtedly be frustrated after their late goal was ruled out for a foul on Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy. The decision was certainly controversial, with Jarrod Bowen adjudged to have made a foul before the goal.

Declan Rice has hit back at the officials, as seen in his tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea made shock £50m deadline day bid for Southampton star
Video: Thomas Tuchel shows clear frustration with Chelsea star during win over West Ham
Video: West Ham robbed of late equaliser against Chelsea after questionable VAR decision

Unfortunately, in the modern era, Rice may face some backlash from the FA, who often punish players and managers for criticising officials.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.