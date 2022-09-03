Eddie Howe reportedly frustrated he couldn’t sign South American star on Deadline Day

Despite bringing in Alexander Isak for £60m from Real Sociedad, Newcastle United and manager Eddie Howe were reportedly left frustrated after missing out on Watford forward Joao Pedro.

Although it was no secret that the Magpies wanted to sign the talented South American, a move failed to materialise and Pedro was forced to continue this season in the Championship.

Speaking about the Brazilian’s failed move to St James’ Park, journalist Lee Ryder said: “A little bit of frustration, he did talk about missing out on a couple of opportunities in the window Pedro probably being the big one at Watford.

“I think they were keen to get him here and I think he was keen to come here.”

