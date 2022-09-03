Erik Ten Hag opens up on Antony’s chances of featuring against Arsenal

Manchester United are preparing to welcome rivals Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Even though the Gunners are unbeaten in their first five Premier League matches and sit top of the table, United couldn’t have picked a better time to play them.

Struggling with several key injuries, Mikel Arteta must find a way to effectively manage his squad. It won’t be easy though after goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale became a doubt, and midfield trio Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny all picked up injuries.

When it comes to the Red Devils’ own selection headaches, manager Erik ten Hag will need to make a decision on whether or not new signing Antony makes his debut.

Following the 22-year-old’s blockbuster £85m move from Ajax earlier this week, fans are understandably eager to see the Brazilian in action.

However, after missing Ajax’s last three matches after ruling himself out in an attempt to force through a move to Old Trafford, it may take Antony some time to get up to speed.

Addressing the winger’s chances of featuring on Sunday, ten Hag, who spoke to reporters on Friday, as quoted by MEN, said: “Today he did his first training, individual. Tomorrow we have a team session and on Saturday we have a team session. I’ll think about it and we’ll take a decision.

“Casemiro is an option but I also have to think over (it).”

United’s match against Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.