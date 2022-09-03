Everton and Liverpool release joint statement condemning fan behaviour

Everton and Liverpool have released a joint statement condemning behaviour from both sets of fans leading up to the Merseyside Derby.

The Merseyside Derby is often a fiery affair on the pitch, and the bitter rivalry between the two sets of fans, unfortunately, leads to some unacceptable behaviour at times.

Everton vs Liverpool is often known as the friendly Derby, due to fans of each team often mixing between families, but you often get a small portion of fans who take the rivalry a little too far.

Everton and Liverpool have now released a joint statement, condemning fans who defaced buildings and murals ahead of the game at Saturday lunchtime.

The game between Everton and Liverpool was one of the most exciting goalless draws you will see this season, but unfortunately, a major talking point following the conclusion of the game was the unnecessary behaviour of some of the fans.

Hopefully, in future games between the two Merseyside clubs, the major talking points following the game can be discussing moments on the field rather than off it.