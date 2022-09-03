Everton vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Carvalho starts but Reds missing key defender

Everton are set to welcome arch-rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Toffees, led by manager Frank Lampard, have yet to win a game this season and although they have drawn three out of five, they’re sitting precariously above the drop zone in 17th place.

Liverpool, on the other hand, endured an equally tough start but despite picking up just two points from their first three games, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have managed to turn it around after thumping Bournemouth nine-nil and beating Newcastle United last time out.

MORE: “I gave him a slap” – Jurgen Klopp jokes about punishing 23-year-old Liverpool star

Looking to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool will know that if they are to extend their winning run to three games, they must turn up and be at their best in a fixture that is notoriously competitive.

Ahead of the mouth-watering derby, which is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m (UK time), both sides have named their starting lineups.

Interestingly, although Everton’s lineup is as expected, Liverpool have made at least one notable change. Full-back Andrew Robertson will not start and has made way for Konstantinos Tsimikas.

However, there is some exciting news for Liverpool fans, who are set to witness new signing Fabio Carvalho make his first competitive start for the club.

Everton lineup

Your starting XI to take on Liverpool! ? pic.twitter.com/0zh91Dm9MS — Everton (@Everton) September 3, 2022

Liverpool lineup