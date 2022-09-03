Giggs and Neville’s Hotel Football owe £10m in loans as business loses another £3.2m

Former Manchester United duo Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville are losing eye-watering sums of money.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the pair’s latest business venture, Hotel Football – a hotel and restaurant located next to Old Trafford, is failing miserably.

The business is said to owe a staggering £10m in bank loan fees and has lost a whopping £3.2m in the last two years alone.

MORE: Everton vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Carvalho starts but Reds missing key defender

Failure to cut their losses is almost certain to see the pair lose even more money, but there are no surprises there, especially considering the struggles the hospitality industry has and will continue to face.c